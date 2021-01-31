Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Louisiana Tech holds on for 65-62 win over Southern Miss

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:39
Louisiana Tech holds on for 65-62 win over Southern Miss

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald scored 15 points and his pair of free throws with two seconds remaining secured Louisiana Tech's 65-62 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Tae Hardy converted a three-point play with 44 seconds left to pull Southern Miss within 63-62, but the teams traded misses in the last 16 seconds before Archibald was fouled.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 14 points for Louisiana Tech (14-5, 7-3 Conference USA). Isaiah Crawford added 11 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-10, 3-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Justin Johnson added 14 points. Hardy had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 76-63 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases