Sullivan scores 13 to carry Marist over Siena 55-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:02
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and Marist held on to beat Siena 55-54 on Saturday.

Raheim Sullivan led the Red Foxes (9-6, 7-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 13 points.

Aidan Carpenter and Jackson Stormo each scored 12 for the Saints (7-2, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Manny Camper grabbed 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:38 GMT+08:00

