Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown carries Miami (Ohio) past W. Michigan 65-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:18
Brown carries Miami (Ohio) past W. Michigan 65-56

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dalonte Brown posted 16 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Western Michigan 65-56 on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 15 points and six assists for Miami (Ohio) (8-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). James Beck added nine rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. Miami (Ohio) totaled 25 points in the first half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 21 points in the first half for Western Michigan marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Greg Lee had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (2-11, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. B. Artis White added 10 points and six rebounds. Jason Whitens had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases