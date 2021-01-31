Alexa
Welch carries Saint Bonaventure over George Mason 84-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:13
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Dominick Welch scored a season-high 22 points, tying his career high, as Saint Bonaventure won its seventh straight game, getting past George Mason 84-67 on Saturday.

Welch made 9 of 11 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers an the Bonnies shot 61% (35 of 57), their best shooting game since Nov. 20, 2017.

Kyle Lofton added 20 points and Osun Osunniyi had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (9-1, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 14 points.

Saint Bonaventure scored 44 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan Miller had 19 points for the Patriots (8-7, 4-5). Tyler Kolek added 17 points. Javon Greene had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:38 GMT+08:00

