Langley leads NC A&T past Florida A&M 70-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:19
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley recorded 15 points and 10 assists as North Carolina A&T defeated Florida A&M 70-58 on Saturday.

Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (7-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game. Blake Harris had 11 points and Kwe Parker added 10 points.

Jalen Speer had 17 points for the Rattlers (2-7, 1-1). MJ Randolph added 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Bryce Moragne had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:37 GMT+08:00

