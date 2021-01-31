Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Meeks scores 23 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 84-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:11
Meeks scores 23 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 84-70

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — John Meeks had 23 points as Bucknell topped Lehigh 84-70 on Saturday.

Meeks hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.

Deuce Turner had 17 points for Bucknell (3-4, 3-4 Patriot League). Walter Ellis added 16 points. Andrew Funk had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-6, 3-6). Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 10 rebounds.

The Bison remain undefeated in three games against the Mountain Hawks this season. Most recently, Bucknell defeated Lehigh 77-61 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases