Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams putback leads Hartford over Stony Brook 59-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:20
Williams putback leads Hartford over Stony Brook 59-57

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Williams scored 15 points and his putback with 15 seconds left lifted Hartford to a 59-57 come-from-behind win at Stony Brook on Saturday.

Hunter Marks scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Hartford (10-6, 7-4 America East Conference). Traci Carter added 13 points and Miroslav Stafl nine.

Tykei Greene had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Seawolves (7-8, 5-4). Jaden Sayles added 10 points. Mouhamadou Gueye had 8 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

Hartford tied the game at 55-55 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Stafl and Marks. With the score knotted at 57, Williams stole the ball with 27 seconds remaining and scored the winning points off a missed 3.

The Seawolves had Sayles at the line for two free throws with two seconds left. After missing the first, Sayles intentionally missed the second, but Hartford controlled the rebound as time expired.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases