Plummer ignites leading Utah rally past Colorado 77-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:16
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Reserve 6-foot guard Alfonso Plummer scored 23 points — 21 in the final 7:49 — and Utah rallied to stun Colorado with a 77-74 win on Saturday.

McKinley Wright IV made a pair of foul shots to give Colorado its largest lead at 65-46 with 8:46 left before Utah erupted to outscore the Buffaloes 30-9 the rest of the way.

Plummer did all his damage late, burying four 3-pointers in the last 7:49. His four-point play with 3:24 left gave the Utes (7-7, 4-6 Pac-12 Conference) a 70-69 lead and they never trailed again.

Pelle Larsson blocked Wright's 3 attempt as time expired.

The Utes built at 6-0 lead before Colorado reeled of 11 straight and the Buffs held the lead the entire time until Plummer's heroics.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for Utah. The Utes have won three of their last five following a four-game losing streak.

Wright led Colorado with 15 points and Jeriah Horne 10.

Utah will host Arizona on Thursday. In the midst of a five-game home stand, the Buffs will play the third in Boulder on Thursday against Arizona State.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

