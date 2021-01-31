Alexa
Gondrezick has 30 to lead No. 24 West Virginia women to win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 05:24
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points and No. 24 West Virginia defeated TCU 79-70 on Saturday for the Mountaineers' eighth straight victory.

Gondrezick was 9-of-17 shooting, made all 10 of her free throws, and had a career-tying nine assists plus four steals. Esmery Martinez added a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds as the Mountaineers (13-2, 7-2) joined a multiple-team tie atop the Big 12.

Lauren Heard scored a career-high 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting, making all nine of her free throws and adding five assists for the Horned Frogs (7-8, 2-8).

Heard scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter and had TCU within seven with two minutes remaining but got no closer with Gondrezick scoring six of the Mountaineers' eight points in the final minute.

Gondrezick made two 3-pointers and scored eight points and Kirsten Deans added five points during a 16-2 third-quarter run that gave West Virginia its largest lead at 14 before Heard ended the quarter with a three-point play.

Gondrezick scored 14 points in the first half and Martinez 13. Neither team led by more than four in the opening two quarters with consecutive baskets by Gondrezick resulting in a 38-35 lead at the break.

Heard scored 13 points in the first half to pass Amy Okonkwo (1,324) as the No. 10 scorer in TCU history. Heard has 1,346 in her career. She also became the first TCU player since Okonkwo in March 2019 to score 30.

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:36 GMT+08:00

