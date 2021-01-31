Alexa
Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 05:35
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19.

The workout was supposed to be held at the team's practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Chicago Blackhawks organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies,” the team said in a statement.

Chicago lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night. The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night.

The Blackhawks have three players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list: defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Wallmark.

