Hawks' Hunter to miss game against Lakers with knee injury

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 05:30
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27...

ATLANTA (AP) — De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta's second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.

The Hawks said Saturday Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.

Hunter left Friday night's 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week.

Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta's top scorer, point guard Trae Young.

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:36 GMT+08:00

