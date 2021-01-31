Alexa
The Latest: Virus scraps No. 22 St. Louis at GW on Feb. 6

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/31 05:45
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Feb. 6 game between No. 22 St. Louis and George Washington was postponed Saturday, with the GW team still on pause because of Covid-19.

A new date for the game was not announced.

St. Louis (7-2) has been hit by a wave of postponements and has lost the only game it has played in the American Athletic Conference. George Washington (3-9) is 2-3 in the league.

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:36 GMT+08:00

