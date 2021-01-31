Alexa
Late jumper by Wahab carries Georgetown over Providence

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 04:27
WASHINGTON (AP) — Qudus Wahab made a jumper with 1:16 remaining to give Georgetown the lead en route to a 73-72 win over Providence on Saturday.

Chudier Bile registered 19 points to lead the Hoyas. Bile hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Jamorko Pickett had 12 points for Georgetown (4-8, 2-5 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Donald Carey added 10 points and Jahvon Blair had six rebounds.

A.J. Reeves scored a season-high 28 points for the Friars (9-8, 5-6). Nate Watson added 12 points. Alyn Breed had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 06:06 GMT+08:00

