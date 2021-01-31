Alexa
Kochera scores 23 to lift William & Mary past Towson 84-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 04:46
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 23 points of 9-of-12 shooting and William & Mary defeated Towson 84-74 on Saturday.

Quinn Blair had 19 points for William & Mary (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke Loewe added 16 points. Mehkel Harvey had four blocks.

Jason Gibson had 22 points for the Tigers (3-9, 2-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Zane Martin added 16 points. Nicolas Timberlake had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

