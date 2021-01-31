Alexa
Rachal scores 21 to lead Tulsa past East Carolina 77-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 03:28
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Rachal had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa got past East Carolina 77-68 on Saturday.

Rey Idowu had 16 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (9-6, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Austin Richie added 14 points. Elijah Joiner had 11 points.

Jayden Gardner had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (7-6, 1-6), who have now lost five games in a row. Tremont Robinson-White added 15 points. J.J. Miles had 13 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

