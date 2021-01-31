Alexa
A's acquire LHP Cole Irvin from Phillies for cash

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 03:49
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash on Saturday.

Irvin, who turns 27 on Sunday, was 0-1 with a 17.18 ERA in three relief appearances last season. He gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Irvin made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2019, going 2-1 with a 5.83 ERA. He pitched 16 games, including three starts.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2016, he was 34-15 with a 3.07 ERA over four seasons in the minors, mostly as a starter.

Updated : 2021-01-31 06:06 GMT+08:00

