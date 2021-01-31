Alexa
Man U loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal

By FRANK GRIFFITHS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/31 03:31
Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirate...
Arsenal's Willian, left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Fred during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Mancheste...
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Em...
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, left, gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester ...
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre, discusses with Arsenal players during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Mancheste...
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin looks out during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in Lo...
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, centre, jumps for the ball with Manchester United's Scott McTominay during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United lost vital ground in the title race after drawing 0-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

United had a string of clear chances throughout the match, but the visitors couldn’t convert and grab the three points. Instead, the Red Devils dropped two and remained in second place with 41 points, three behind rival Manchester City at the top.

And to make matters worse, City on Saturday was able to do what United couldn't on Wednesday — beat bottom side Sheffield United.

Arsenal extended its unbeaten run to seven matches and moved up a place to eighth with 31 points.

United had the bulk of chances in the first half, with Fred’s shot from the edge of the area drawing a fingertip save from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the 20th. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes also came close a few times, including a free kick just outside the area before halftime. The ball looked like it would just clear the wall and was headed toward goal, but David Luiz headed the ball backward and over the crossbar.

The visitors had other chances, but poor finishing and good defending by Arsenal stymied United. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-31 04:39 GMT+08:00

