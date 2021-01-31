Alexa
Eze's strike earns Palace 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 01:59
LONDON (AP) — Eberechi Eze’s powerful second-half strike helped Crystal Palace end a four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The offseason signing let the ball roll across him to fool Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker before unleashing a shot past goalkeeper Rui Patricio from just inside the area in the 60th minute.

It was his third goal since his move from Queens Park Rangers and lifted spirits at Palace after a run of one win in 10 matches in all competitions.

It was also Palace’s first triumph over Wolves in five attempts and increased the woes of Nuno Espirito Santo, who has not seen his players taste success in the Premier League for six weeks after this latest toothless showing.

Palace, which is in 13th place, moved three points above Wolves.

Updated : 2021-01-31 04:38 GMT+08:00

