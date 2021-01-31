Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

EPL relegation rivals West Brom, Fulham draw 2-2

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 01:35
Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, left, celebrates with Fulham's Harrison Reed after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer ...
Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham ...
West Bromwich Albion's head coach Sam Allardyce reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the H...
West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley celebrates after scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich...

Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, left, celebrates with Fulham's Harrison Reed after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer ...

Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham ...

West Bromwich Albion's head coach Sam Allardyce reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the H...

West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley celebrates after scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich...

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.

Cavaleiro scored off a diving header in the 77th, within five minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Goals from Kyle Bartley in the 47th and Matheus Pereira in the 66th had turned the game in West Brom's favor after the hosts looked doomed following a poor start to the game.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 10th-minute opener helped the Cottagers dominate before the break, with the striker also hitting the post in one of many great chances for Fulham.

But Scott Parker’s third-to-last side is now winless in 10 league games and sits four points from safety, with next-to-last Albion a further two points behind.

A draw did little for either team’s survival hopes and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce had underlined the need for four points from the next two games. Albion goes to last-place Sheffield United on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-31 03:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases