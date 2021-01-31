EPL relegation rivals West Brom, Fulham draw 2-2

West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley celebrates after scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich... West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley celebrates after scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan.30, 2021. (Paul Childs/Pool via AP)

West Bromwich Albion's head coach Sam Allardyce reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the H... West Bromwich Albion's head coach Sam Allardyce reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan.30, 2021. (Geoff Caddick/Pool via AP)

Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham ... Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan.30, 2021. (Gareth Copley/Pool via AP)

Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, left, celebrates with Fulham's Harrison Reed after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer ... Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, left, celebrates with Fulham's Harrison Reed after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan.30, 2021. (Paul Childs/Pool via AP)

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.

Cavaleiro scored off a diving header in the 77th, within five minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Goals from Kyle Bartley in the 47th and Matheus Pereira in the 66th had turned the game in West Brom's favor after the hosts looked doomed following a poor start to the game.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 10th-minute opener helped the Cottagers dominate before the break, with the striker also hitting the post in one of many great chances for Fulham.

But Scott Parker’s third-to-last side is now winless in 10 league games and sits four points from safety, with next-to-last Albion a further two points behind.

A draw did little for either team’s survival hopes and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce had underlined the need for four points from the next two games. Albion goes to last-place Sheffield United on Tuesday.

