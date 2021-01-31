Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 00:26
Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A fire at a Brazilian stadium that hosted World Cup games in 2014 caused damage and left some people suffering from smoke inhalation on Saturday.

The blaze at Castelão Arena in the northeastern city of Fortaleza apparently was sparked by a short circuit in the broadcast area, according to the fire department, though agency spokesman Col. Oscar Neto said the cause would be investigated.

Television images showed flames and a column of black smoke rising above the stadium.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people needed medical assistance or if anyone was hospitalized. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

The stadium hosted six games during the World Cup including Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. Other teams that played there were Uruguay, Costa Rica, Mexico, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Ivory Coast and Mexico.

The stadium has a capacity of more than 60,000 and is home to top-division soccer teams Ceara and Fortaleza.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-31 03:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases