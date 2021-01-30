Alexa
Sevilla beats Eibar 2-0 to move past Barça into 3rd place

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/30 23:23
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla eased to a 2-0 win at Eibar to move ahead of Barcelona and into third place in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Lucas Ocampos opened for the visitors in the 28th minute from the penalty spot after Pedro Bigas fouled Youssef En-Nesyri in the area.

After Joan Jordán tapped in Sevilla’s second goal in the 55th, Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic asked to be substituted and spent the rest of the match in the stands with his left leg propped up.

Barcelona trails Sevilla by two points before it hosts Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Eibar was left in 15th place after just one win in 11 league games at its Ipurúa Stadium.

Second-place Real Madrid hosts Levante later Saturday hoping to cut into the seven-point lead of Atlético Madrid, which visits Cádiz on Sunday.

Updated : 2021-01-31 01:37 GMT+08:00

