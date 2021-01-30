Alexa
NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 8 5 0 3 13 31 26
Boston 7 5 1 1 11 22 13
Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 26
Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 24 30
Buffalo 8 3 3 2 8 23 24
New Jersey 7 3 3 1 7 15 19
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 14 17
N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 20
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 4 2 3 11 23 25
Dallas 4 4 0 0 8 19 6
Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20
Florida 4 3 0 1 7 16 12
Tampa Bay 5 3 1 1 7 15 11
Chicago 9 2 4 3 7 23 30
Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 10 6
Detroit 8 2 5 1 5 16 29
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Colorado 8 5 3 0 10 28 18
Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 24 20
St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27
Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26
Anaheim 8 3 3 2 8 14 17
Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 30 25
Montreal 7 5 0 2 12 33 20
Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21
Vancouver 10 5 5 0 10 36 36
Edmonton 9 3 6 0 6 26 33
Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 18 17
Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Columbus 2, Chicago 1

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-31 01:35 GMT+08:00

