All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|31
|26
|Boston
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|22
|13
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|26
|Pittsburgh
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|24
|30
|Buffalo
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|23
|24
|New Jersey
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|15
|19
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|14
|17
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|23
|25
|Dallas
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|6
|Nashville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|17
|20
|Florida
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|12
|Tampa Bay
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|15
|11
|Chicago
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|23
|30
|Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|6
|Detroit
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|16
|29
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|17
|Colorado
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|18
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|24
|20
|St. Louis
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|22
|27
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|25
|26
|Anaheim
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|14
|17
|Arizona
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|20
|22
|San Jose
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|22
|31
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|30
|25
|Montreal
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|33
|20
|Winnipeg
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|28
|21
|Vancouver
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|36
|36
|Edmonton
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|26
|33
|Calgary
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|18
|17
|Ottawa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|17
|36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Columbus 2, Chicago 1
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.