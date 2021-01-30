Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 23:09
Through Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 9 5 9 14 0 6 1 0 1 35 14.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 9 5 8 13 1 8 0 0 2 18 27.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 9 6 7 13 5 2 4 1 2 29 20.7
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 8 1 11 12 0 2 0 0 1 19 5.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 10 1 10 11 -5 4 0 0 0 25 4.0
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2 9 11 6 9 0 0 2 15 13.3
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 7 5 6 11 10 0 1 0 1 24 20.8
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 8 2 8 10 4 0 2 0 0 36 5.6
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 7 3 7 10 -1 0 0 0 1 21 14.3
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4 6 10 1 2 2 1 0 17 23.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 8 4 6 10 -1 2 2 0 0 22 18.2
Bo Horvat Vancouver 10 5 5 10 -2 2 3 0 0 22 22.7
Cale Makar Colorado 8 0 9 9 4 2 0 0 0 15 0.0
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 8 1 8 9 2 6 0 0 0 13 7.7
J.T. Miller Vancouver 7 2 7 9 -3 8 0 0 1 10 20.0
Jack Eichel Buffalo 8 2 7 9 -4 2 1 0 1 29 6.9
Joe Pavelski Dallas 4 4 5 9 4 6 3 0 2 10 40.0
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 7 4 5 9 1 2 2 0 0 17 23.5
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 7 6 3 9 7 2 1 2 0 23 26.1
Brock Boeser Vancouver 10 6 3 9 -2 6 2 0 1 23 26.1

Updated : 2021-01-31 01:35 GMT+08:00

