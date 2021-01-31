Foodpanda secures approval to invest more in Taiwan

German-based food delivery service provider Foodpanda GmbH has secured approval to invest more in Taiwan to expand its business, according to Taiwan's Investment Commission.

The commission said it gave the company the green light on Thursday to raise its investment in subsidiary Foodpanda Taiwan Co. by injecting NT$5 billion (US$175 million) into the unit. Meanwhile, Foodpanda also obtained approval to remit an additional 18 million euros (US$20.88 million) into Taiwan to boost its working capital in the market, the commission said.

The commission said Foodpanda's new investment demonstrates the rising importance of the food delivery market in Taiwan. In addition to Foodpanda, the commission said it also approved Japan's Hitach Ltd. investing NT$1.5 billion in its subsidiary in Taiwan, while Netherlands-based Mulgrave Corp. BV. secured approval to invest NT$650 million in furniture retailer Ikea Taiwan.

The approved investments from the three foreign firms will total NT$7.77 billion, according to the commission.