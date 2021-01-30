Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 30, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;13;84%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Sunny and delightful;24;17;NW;14;64%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;12;7;A morning shower;14;5;NE;13;83%;46%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Brief p.m. showers;22;13;Windy and cooler;16;14;W;29;58%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and colder;3;-4;Chilly with some sun;3;-1;ESE;14;72%;25%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;-8;-17;Mainly cloudy;-13;-21;N;6;74%;13%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun and warm;18;4;Mild with clearing;15;2;ESE;9;54%;12%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;-4;-12;Mostly cloudy;-6;-17;ENE;11;89%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm, breezy;32;24;A strong t-storm;31;23;NNE;16;80%;84%;7

Athens, Greece;Breezy in the p.m.;18;7;Rather cloudy;17;14;S;13;80%;28%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;15;SSW;9;43%;3%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;16;6;Partly sunny;20;7;ESE;15;45%;9%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;32;22;A stray shower;32;23;SE;12;66%;58%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;E;11;44%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, nice;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;SSW;10;48%;10%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;19;10;Winds subsiding;17;12;W;28;56%;7%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;7;-7;Partly sunny;5;-6;NW;9;51%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;12;4;Rain at times;9;3;S;16;81%;89%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds breaking;2;-6;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-7;SSW;8;66%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;7;Cloudy;21;9;SE;13;59%;38%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;E;11;47%;14%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;11;-1;Cloudy and colder;3;-4;N;9;72%;25%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-3;Cloudy and chilly;2;1;E;10;84%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Milder;7;-1;Showers around;8;0;NE;11;83%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;9;-2;Colder with snow;3;-7;N;11;59%;67%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;27;16;Spotty showers;21;19;E;19;84%;85%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;A t-storm around;30;20;NE;8;40%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, milder;10;-2;More sun than clouds;12;8;SSW;9;50%;80%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;21;13;Sunny and nice;25;13;N;15;29%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;17;A few showers;22;17;SW;15;76%;86%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;18;Periods of sun;26;20;ESE;7;68%;44%;8

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NE;13;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy, p.m. snow;1;0;Breezy with wet snow;1;-1;NNE;25;89%;89%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;31;24;Downpours;32;24;ENE;10;77%;84%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;0;-2;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;W;13;78%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;Clouds and sun;26;19;NNE;14;50%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Showers around;23;7;Breezy and cooler;10;2;NNW;23;53%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;26;Increasingly windy;32;25;NE;27;70%;49%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;20;6;Hazy sun;19;8;ESE;5;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;9;-5;Plenty of sun;10;-3;SSW;10;31%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;10;Hazy sunshine;25;10;NW;9;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Spotty showers;28;25;W;13;81%;97%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this morning;5;1;Chilly with rain;3;3;E;27;85%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;4;Inc. clouds;13;3;NE;14;44%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;17;15;WSW;28;72%;30%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;21;17;A little a.m. rain;22;18;SE;10;76%;71%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy, humid;23;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;NE;11;73%;82%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;SSE;11;53%;14%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with snow;-4;-7;Snow showers, cold;-5;-11;WNW;11;86%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;31;23;Rather cloudy;32;23;ESE;5;54%;31%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;21;15;Mostly sunny;22;17;E;15;69%;9%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Breezy with a shower;27;21;ENE;24;61%;77%;5

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;31;18;Hazy sunshine;27;18;ESE;8;55%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Partly sunny;20;6;NE;8;40%;26%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny;12;9;SSE;12;83%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;29;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;W;14;79%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;N;15;42%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;23;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;17;WNW;13;96%;78%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;13;-1;A p.m. shower or two;11;-1;NNW;9;38%;82%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;W;14;57%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;16;2;Hazy sun;16;2;N;7;53%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;N;21;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of snow;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;SSW;14;76%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;NNE;20;63%;47%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;22;Cloudy;31;24;WNW;9;73%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Turning sunny;23;11;Hazy sun;23;11;NNE;9;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;32;23;Mostly cloudy;35;24;SSE;5;62%;55%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;15;5;A few showers;13;6;WSW;12;70%;88%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;SSW;10;74%;30%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Partly sunny;23;19;SSE;14;75%;23%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;15;12;Spotty showers;16;12;WNW;13;86%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain, breezy, cooler;7;1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;4;3;ENE;16;75%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Clouds and sun;20;13;N;6;42%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;32;25;Some brightening;31;25;SSW;12;65%;42%;7

Madrid, Spain;Windy with a shower;13;7;Spotty showers;14;9;WSW;22;66%;64%;1

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;31;27;A shower or two;31;27;NE;18;68%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;10;81%;57%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;28;21;E;11;65%;4%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Turning sunny, nice;21;14;S;17;59%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Partly sunny;23;10;NNE;10;31%;55%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;22;21;Areas of low clouds;25;20;S;19;61%;44%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-11;SW;17;89%;37%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;ENE;22;60%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;Couple of t-storms;20;19;E;23;82%;83%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and cold;-12;-18;Sunny, but cold;-11;-16;NNE;0;63%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-4;Snow, ice late;-2;-5;WSW;13;75%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NNW;10;47%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Breezy;28;13;NNE;22;41%;1%;9

New York, United States;Sunshine;0;-8;Clouding up;-2;-3;ENE;9;47%;71%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon showers;18;11;Partly sunny;18;8;E;12;69%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;-16;-27;Clouds and sun, cold;-18;-23;E;12;75%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;8;5;Partly sunny, milder;12;1;E;9;53%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with a flurry;-10;-15;Sunny and cold;-8;-17;NNW;5;81%;14%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and cold;-12;-20;Sunny, but cold;-11;-18;NE;10;69%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;Showers around;30;26;NE;23;74%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with a shower;32;23;A shower in places;32;23;NW;18;65%;50%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;NE;15;76%;46%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;12;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;8;SSW;7;84%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, hot;35;22;Very warm;33;21;SE;20;27%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;SSE;10;50%;17%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;28;23;Downpours, breezy;27;23;NW;23;90%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;19;A shower in places;32;21;SE;10;51%;45%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Bit of rain, snow;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;ESE;7;59%;1%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;4;-11;An afternoon shower;5;-2;S;8;40%;57%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;20;9;Increasing clouds;22;9;W;13;50%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Areas of low clouds;17;11;Some sun;18;9;SSE;5;79%;16%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;E;14;71%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and colder;-2;-7;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-3;ESE;10;67%;39%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;-1;-3;Snow showers;-1;-5;SSW;16;83%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;N;12;49%;6%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;E;10;30%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Showers around;16;10;Spotty showers;13;4;NE;10;84%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-4;A bit of snow;-2;-4;WSW;8;72%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Variable cloudiness;13;9;Partly sunny;15;10;SSW;11;70%;19%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;25;17;Breezy in the a.m.;26;16;ENE;19;64%;13%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;27;23;Spotty showers;27;23;ESE;23;80%;87%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;N;9;77%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and beautiful;23;7;ESE;9;25%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;22;15;Cool with rain;20;15;SSW;8;64%;79%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;29;22;Spotty showers;30;22;N;22;77%;65%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;13;10;Spotty showers;15;12;WNW;13;91%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Brief showers;8;7;Periods of rain;9;8;SSE;12;84%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning flurries;5;-9;Mild with some sun;9;4;SSE;6;52%;68%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;8;Cloudy and mild;15;8;N;9;62%;63%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;16;75%;65%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;6;-2;Spotty showers;7;2;WSW;11;72%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;A brief shower;28;24;E;20;68%;79%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;-8;-14;A snow shower;-9;-16;WNW;7;90%;64%;1

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;28;22;A t-storm around;25;21;S;25;79%;44%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and warmer;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;SE;13;58%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;-3;-4;Snow showers;-2;-4;WSW;10;67%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;16;5;Cloudy and mild;16;6;E;9;54%;64%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;10;0;High clouds and mild;10;0;NW;11;67%;6%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;13;2;Mostly sunny;13;3;NW;16;23%;2%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;17;13;Partly sunny;20;13;SE;14;56%;12%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;8;Rain and a t-storm;16;10;SSE;10;67%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;7;-1;Sunny and milder;13;2;NNW;15;42%;10%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;-5;-8;Cloudy and breezy;-3;-8;ENE;30;77%;6%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;22;16;Partly sunny, breezy;21;12;NW;23;43%;9%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Brief p.m. showers;24;12;Partly sunny, cooler;16;12;W;25;60%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-9;-24;Very cold;-21;-37;NW;14;93%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;7;6;Rain;8;6;NE;10;73%;92%;0

Vienna, Austria;Very windy;11;-1;Cloudy and colder;3;-5;E;6;64%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;27;17;Sunshine and warm;32;17;ENE;7;45%;9%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A flurry;-2;-7;Snow showers;-2;-8;SW;18;82%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow;-1;-6;Partly sunny;-2;-12;SSW;13;78%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;16;12;Mostly sunny;21;13;NE;8;60%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A morning shower;33;21;Partly sunny;33;20;WSW;7;59%;7%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;A little a.m. snow;0;-7;NE;4;80%;64%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-30 21:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam