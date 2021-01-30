Alexa
Greek police seize large cocaine haul, arrest 3 suspects

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 19:06
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police have seized a haul of 324 kilograms (714 pounds) of pure cocaine and arrested three people in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

They said Saturday that the suspects planned to mix the cocaine with other substances and sell it in Greece and other markets. It would have had a street value of 100 million euros.

The operation, conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Athens office, took place Friday, police said.

The three, a 37-year-old Albanian citizen, a 36-year-old Croat and a 35-year-old Greek citizen born in Albania, were arrested in central Thessaloniki as they met to decide how to sell the cocaine. A van containing most of the 260 packages was impounded and an apartment rented by the Croat was searched.

The three will appear before an examining magistrate later Saturday.

