Japan's deputy PM lauds Taiwan's COVID prevention work

Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister, on Thursday praised the Republic of China (ROC, Taiwan's formal name) for its COVID-19 prevention efforts at a hearing held in the Japanese Diet.

Although Japan has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the comments by Aso, who is considered by some to be pro-Taiwan, marked a rare mention of Taiwan as the ROC in public by a senior Japanese politician.

When asked by opposition parliamentarian Yuko Mori from the Constitutional Democratic Party about the COVID-19 conditions in Taiwan, Aso, who is from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the ROC was determined to adopt lockdown-like measures as early as January 2020, when the disease had just started to spread worldwide.

Aso said such a move placed Taiwan ahead of the curve of COVID-19 prevention in the world.

According to Aso, Taiwan and China were becoming much closer economically with Beijing being Taipei's largest trading partner.

Despite that, Taiwan's government decided to impose border controls to prevent the Chinese from spreading the virus into the country.

"I was very surprised when I heard that the Republic of China was resolutely cutting exchanges with China last January. That was a preventive measure to keep the Chinese from bringing the virus in, which I think was most remarkable," Aso said at the hearing, where Mori wanted the deputy prime minister, who is also Japan's finance minister, to comment on the Japanese government's stimulus package -- "Go To Campaign."

Since the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took office in 2016, the Taiwan government has been trying hard to reduce economic dependence on China, Aso said.

Prior to the election of the DPP government, Taiwan and China had come closer than ever to each other economically due to former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) from the China-friendly Kuomintang, Aso added.

However, that situation has changed since the DPP came to power, and the DPP government simply resorted to resolute measures to keep the virus from entering to the country, Aso said.

Before Aso took the podium at the hearing, Mori asked Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi how Taiwan implemented its stimulus measures to ameliorate the economic impact of the pandemic.

Motegi said Taiwan kicked off its stimulus measures on July 1 and the package, which included the distribution of NT$3,000 (US$105) vouchers (costing consumers NT$1,000) to stimulate consumption, ran through Oct. 31, noting in the first week of July Taiwan added two confirmed cases and in the last week of October, the number stood at six.

Based on the small number of confirmed cases in Taiwan due to good prevention work, Mori said, it was the right time for the country to implement its stimulus package, allowing the plan to proceed smoothly and effectively.

Meanwhile, Mori said Japan faces escalating virus spread and she questioned the effectiveness of the Go To Campaign, approved by the Japanese Cabinet last April.

Mori urged the Japanese government to learn from Taiwan and wait until COVID-19 is brought under control before launching any new stimulus measures.

On Saturday, Taiwan reported six imported and four new domestic COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster infection at a hospital in Taoyuan, including one death.

To date, Taiwan has reported 909 cases of COVID-19, of which 795 have been classified as imported. Of the total, eight patients have died, 823 have recovered and 78 remain in hospital receiving treatment.

As of Saturday, Japan had reported 385,234 COVID-19 cases, with 5,598 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. (By Yang Ming-chu and Frances Huang)