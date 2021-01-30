AP Week in Pictures, Global

A couple share a blanket as they watch the sunrise in front of the Mediterranean Sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio More... A couple share a blanket as they watch the sunrise in front of the Mediterranean Sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A Shariah Law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021... A Shariah Law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Neighbors reported them to the Shariah Police in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province, and they were caned 77 times each. (AP Photo/Riska Munawarah)

A tree lies across a small creek after a heavy snow fall in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probs... A tree lies across a small creek after a heavy snow fall in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People look at mountains recently covered with snow, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Red Rock National Conservation Area near Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John ... People look at mountains recently covered with snow, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Red Rock National Conservation Area near Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Workers bury a man as family members watch in the special section of the Jombang cemetery opened to accommodate the surge in deaths during coronavirus... Workers bury a man as family members watch in the special section of the Jombang cemetery opened to accommodate the surge in deaths during coronavirus outbreak in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Indonesia has reported more cases of the virus than any other countries in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Patti Herring sorts through the debris of her home in Fultondale, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after it was destroyed by a tornado. (AP Photo/Jay ... Patti Herring sorts through the debris of her home in Fultondale, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after it was destroyed by a tornado. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Capitol Police officers talk in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday evening, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Capitol Police officers talk in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday evening, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In this long exposure photo, Norway's Petter Overby scores past Iceland's Viktor Gisli Hallgrimsson during the World Handball Championship between Ice... In this long exposure photo, Norway's Petter Overby scores past Iceland's Viktor Gisli Hallgrimsson during the World Handball Championship between Iceland and Norway in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)

Police form a barricade against protesting farmers as they march in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the In... Police form a barricade against protesting farmers as they march in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian government to suspend contentious agricultural reform laws. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. ... People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celcius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after the c... People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after the country's top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation's strict anti-abortion law. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021... Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

JAN. 23 - 29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

