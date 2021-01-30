Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 16:57
Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021...
People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after the c...
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. ...
Police form a barricade against protesting farmers as they march in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the In...
In this long exposure photo, Norway's Petter Overby scores past Iceland's Viktor Gisli Hallgrimsson during the World Handball Championship between Ice...
Capitol Police officers talk in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday evening, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Patti Herring sorts through the debris of her home in Fultondale, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after it was destroyed by a tornado. (AP Photo/Jay ...
Workers bury a man as family members watch in the special section of the Jombang cemetery opened to accommodate the surge in deaths during coronavirus...
People look at mountains recently covered with snow, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Red Rock National Conservation Area near Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John ...
A tree lies across a small creek after a heavy snow fall in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probs...
A Shariah Law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021...
A couple share a blanket as they watch the sunrise in front of the Mediterranean Sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio More...

JAN. 23 - 29, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

