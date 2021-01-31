Staff member at Taiwan embassy in Guatemala contracts COVID-19

A staffer in Taiwan's Guatemala embassy tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday as a result of which the embassy will be closed for two weeks from Saturday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

It is the second confirmed COVID-19 case reported at the embassy after the first case in late November. In a statement, MOFA said the employee, who developed a mild fever but otherwise remains in a stable condition, has been placed in home quarantine.

Due to the latest confirmed COVID-19 case, the ministry said, the Guatemala embassy has arranged COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for all employees. In addition, embassy personnel have been asked to work from home, while their offices are thoroughly disinfected, MOFA said.

The embassy will remain closed until Feb. 12, with all consular services in Guatemala and Honduras currently being handled on an appointment basis.

The Guatemala embassy is keeping a close eye on the spread of COVID-19 in the Latin American country and will continue to remind personnel to follow rules intended to combat the disease, the ministry said.

MOFA will remain in close contact with the Guatemala embassy to keep up to date with the health of personnel and their families, while also instructing them to take all necessary precautionary measures. The first staff member at the embassy to contract COVID-19 has since recovered, the ministry said in mid-December.

As of Saturday, Guatemala had reported 158,336 COVID-19 cases, with 5,582 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.