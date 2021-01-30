Taiwan bars self-health monitoring returnees from banquets

People self-monitoring their health should not attend banquets or large meetings, says the CECC People self-monitoring their health should not attend banquets or large meetings, says the CECC (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People self-monitoring their health for seven days following their 14-day COVID-19 quarantine should not attend banquets and meetings, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Jan. 30) following confirmation of Taiwan’s eighth virus fatality.

A woman in her 80s passed away late Friday (Jan. 29) after an infection related to the Taoyuan General Hospital domestic cluster, according to the CECC. The government warning came as the country was preparing for the Feb. 10-16 Lunar New Year holiday, when Taiwanese living overseas return home to visit their relatives and large family dinners are the norm.

Those self-monitoring their health will be banned from attending banquets as well as other large-scale meetings, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday. When they buy takeout food, they should immediately return home to eat it, he added.

The health and welfare minister also advised them against sharing plates and bowls with others, as a measure to prevent infections, CNA reported.

While the CECC was not planning to ban self-monitoring individuals from leaving their homes, Chen advised them to stay inside as much as possible, and to record their own movements and their contacts just in case.