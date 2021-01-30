Alexa
Dante Maddox Jr. carries CS Fullerton over CS Bakersfield

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 14:55
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr. scored a season-high 22 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Bakersfield 90-84 on Friday night. Tray Maddox Jr. added 21 points for the Titans.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 18 points for Cal State Fullerton (5-5, 4-5 Big West Conference). Josh Hall added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Cal State Fullerton totaled 58 second-half points, a season best for the visitors, while the 54 second-half points for Cal State Bakersfield were the best of the season for the hosts.

Justin McCall scored a career-high 20 points for the Roadrunners (10-6, 6-3). Taze Moore added 16 points and seven rebounds. Justin Edler-Davis had 14 points.

