Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Colorado St. 85-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 14:39
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Colorado St. 85-77

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had a season-high 21 points as Boise State beat Colorado State 85-77 on Friday night.

Abu Kigab had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Boise State (14-2, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Devonaire Doutrive added 13 points. Mladen Armus had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Adam Thistlewood tied a career high with 24 points for the Rams (12-4, 9-3). Isaiah Stevens added 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He also had seven turnovers. David Roddy had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Rams with the win. Colorado State defeated Boise State 78-56 last Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 16:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam