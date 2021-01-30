Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic

Taiwan's six new imported Covid cases Saturday included a Taiwanese family of four living in Brazil Taiwan's six new imported Covid cases Saturday included a Taiwanese family of four living in Brazil (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan confirmed its eighth death of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the country also confirmed six new imported cases hailing from Indonesia, Brazil and the Czech Republic Saturday (Jan. 30).

The combination of six imported cases and four new domestic transmissions, including one death, took the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Taiwan since the beginning of the pandemic to 909.

A Taiwanese family of four living in Brazil formed the largest group of new cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced. The father in his 40s, the mother in her 30s and two girls younger than 10 returned to Taiwan on Jan. 20.

During their home quarantine, one of them developed a fever and sore throat, with the three others following. The CECC listed the family as cases No. 903 through No. 906.

Case No. 901 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who stayed in Indonesia from July until January. During his home isolation, he developed symptoms of a coronavirus infection and informed the health authorities. A total of 17 contacts were asked to isolate at home or to monitor their health, the CECC said.

Case No. 902 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who went to study in the Czech Republic last September. She tested positive in the European country on Jan. 4, but later showed two negative tests, allowing her to board a flight back to Taiwan on Jan. 25.

However, when she arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 27, she reported loss of smell. After a test at the airport turned out negative, she moved to an official quarantine center where she tested positive two days later.