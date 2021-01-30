Alexa
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women

‘Friends’ star pays tribute to Tsai Ing-wen, Jacinda Ardern, other women leaders on Instagram

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/30 15:14
Jennifer Aniston and Tsai Ing-wen. (AP, CNA photos) 

Jennifer Aniston and Tsai Ing-wen. (AP, CNA photos) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American film star and icon Jennifer Aniston on Friday (Jan. 29) pointed to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as an example of empowered women in her tribute to female leaders around the world.

The actress, best known for her role as Rachel Green on the television sitcom "Friends," took to her Instagram stories Friday evening to share pictures of powerful women who are in charge of their nations. Besides Tsai, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Singapore President Halimah Yacob were mentioned.

"While the world has been distracted by the noise of those resistant to change ... The change has been happening anyway," Aniston captioned the photos. She added the global community should support women's empowerment to bring positive change to the world.

This was not the first time Tsai has been highlighted for her achievements as Taiwan's leader. In April 2020, American singer and actress Barbra Joan Streisand also praised Tsai for her "real leadership" during the coronavirus pandemic, describing her as "Taiwan's wonderful female president."

Meanwhile, Tsai has appeared on the covers of TIME, French magazine Le Point, and South Korean magazine Weekly Chosun. She was also named one of the 50 most influential people of 2020 by Bloomberg, which refers to her as "Taiwan's COVID Crusher."

Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
(Jennifer Aniston Instagram screenshot)

