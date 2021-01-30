Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed its first death of the COVID-19 pandemic since May, bringing the total to eight, as it recorded four new domestic transmissions from the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster Saturday (Jan. 30).

The new cases brought the total number of hospital cluster patients to 19. An added six imported cases brought the total number of coronavirus infections to 909.

The country’s eighth fatality was a woman in her 80s who was related to an earlier case in the hospital cluster, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The woman, case No. 907, had a complex history of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems.

After she started showing symptoms like fatigue, lack of appetite and fever on Jan. 28, she developed a cough and breathing problems the following day. Her test turned out positive for the virus and she passed away late Friday (Jan. 29) night.

No. 907 was a relative living with case No. 863, as were two other new cases announced Saturday, No. 909, a woman in her 20s, and No. 910, a man in his 80s. The group amounted to a family cluster, according to CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

The fourth new case, No. 908, was a man in his 50s who had visited a doctor with his mother, who tested negative. She had been listed as a contact of case No. 889.

One of Taiwan’s registered cases, No. 530, was later dismissed. This explains why the official numbering reached 910 on Saturday even though there have only been 909 cases.

Of the total tally, 795 cases were imported, 75 local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. The total number of deaths rose Saturday to reach eight, while a total of 78 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 823 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.

A total of 4,093 people had been ordered to isolate for 14 days in an effort to stall the hospital cluster, Chen told a news conference.