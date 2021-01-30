Alexa
Griesel leads North Dakota St. over Kansas City 71-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 12:36
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 15 points as North Dakota State edged past Kansas City 71-67 on Friday night.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (10-7, 10-2 Summit League). Dezmond McKinney added 10 points. Jarius Cook had 10 points.

Arkel Lamar had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Roos (6-10, 2-5). Jacob Johnson added 12 points. Zion Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 14:55 GMT+08:00

