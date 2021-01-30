Alexa
Rebraca lifts North Dakota over W. Illinois 83-81

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 12:44
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 25 points and 14 rebounds as North Dakota edged past Western Illinois 83-81 on Friday night.

Rebraca shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Bentiu Panoam had 14 points for North Dakota (5-13, 5-7 Summit League). Caleb Nero added 12 points.

North Dakota totaled 54 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Will Carius scored a season-high 34 points for the Leathernecks (2-12, 0-7), who have now lost eight games in a row. Colton Sandage added 18 points. Ramean Hinton had 10 points and seven rebounds.

