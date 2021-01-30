Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Eaton leads Arkansas St. past Texas-Arlington 83-75 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 12:37
Eaton leads Arkansas St. past Texas-Arlington 83-75 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had 18 points as Arkansas State got past Texas-Arlington 83-75 in overtime on Friday night. Norchad Omier and Malcolm Farrington added 15 points each for the Red Wolves. Omier also had 20 rebounds.

Caleb Fields had 14 points and seven assists for Arkansas State (6-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Sam Griffin scored a career-high 28 points and had six rebounds for the Mavericks (8-9, 4-5). Shahada Wells added 19 points. Patrick Mwamba had 11 points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had four points, nine rebounds, and six blocks.

Mwamba hit a 3-pointer to give UTA a 75-74 lead with 2:43 left in overtime but the Red Wolves scored the final nine points. The Mavericks committed a turnover and went 0 for 4 from the field in the last two minutes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 14:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam