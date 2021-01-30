Alexa
Lever carries Grand Canyon past New Mexico St. 70-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 12:43
PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever posted 14 points as Grand Canyon won its seventh straight game, defeating New Mexico State 70-62 on Friday night.

Mikey Dixon had 14 points for Grand Canyon (11-3, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Asbjorn Midtgaard added 12 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 11 points and eight assists.

Johnny McCants had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-2, 0-1). Jabari Rice added 12 points.

Clayton Henry, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Aggies, shot 14% (1 of 7) and finished with five points.

Updated : 2021-01-30 14:55 GMT+08:00

