Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Darthard carries Utah Valley past Tarleton State 73-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 12:08
Darthard carries Utah Valley past Tarleton State 73-60

OREM, Utah (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Tarleton State 73-60 on Friday night. Jamison Overton added 18 points for the Wolverines, while Trey Woodbury chipped in 15.

Darthard hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Overton also had seven rebounds, while Woodbury posted seven assists.

Fardaws Aimaq had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Utah Valley (6-6, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 18 points for the Texans (3-8, 0-5). Tahj Small added 16 points and six rebounds. Caleb Golden had six points, one assist and one block.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam