Dixon carries Coastal Carolina past Georgia Southern 79-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 12:07
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyrik Dixon tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 79-62 on Friday night.

Garrick Green had 15 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina (12-3, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Kevin Williamson added 12 points. DeVante’ Jones had 11 points.

Eric Boone had 17 points for the Eagles (10-8, 4-5). Zack Bryant added 14 points. Elijah McCadden had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Updated : 2021-01-30 13:26 GMT+08:00

