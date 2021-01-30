Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Beaudion, Patton lead Cleveland St. over Green Bay 74-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 11:59
Beaudion, Patton lead Cleveland St. over Green Bay 74-68

CLEVELAND (AP) — Craig Beaudion had 16 points to lead five Cleveland State players in double figures as the Vikings beat Green Bay 74-68 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 13 points for the Vikings. Tre Gomillion chipped in 12, D’Moi Hodge scored 11 and Deante Johnson had 11. Gomillion also had eight rebounds.

Amari Davis had 27 points for the Phoenix (5-12, 5-8 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 13:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam