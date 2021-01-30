Alexa
Moore, Young lead Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 11:48
Moore, Young lead Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 18 points to lead five Oakland players in double figures as the Golden Grizzlies beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66 on Friday night. Zion Young added 15 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend chipped in 11, Micah Parrish scored 11 and Daniel Oladapo had 11. Townsend also had 12 rebounds.

Bobby Planutis had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-8, 5-8 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 12 points and nine rebounds. Demetric Horton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 13:25 GMT+08:00

