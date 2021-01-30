Alexa
James carries North Alabama past North Florida 82-78

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 11:29
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mervin James had 19 points to lead five North Alabama players in double figures as the Lions narrowly defeated North Florida 82-78 on Friday night. Jamari Blackmon added 12 points for the Lions. Detalian Brown chipped in 11, Payton Youngblood scored 10 and Emanuel Littles had 10.

North Florida scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jose Placer scored a career-high 31 points for the Ospreys (6-11, 4-3). Ryan Burkhardt added 12 points. Emmanuel Adedoyin had 11 points.

Carter Hendricksen, the Ospreys’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 13:24 GMT+08:00

