Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Warren lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 64-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 10:40
Warren lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 64-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warren had 12 points as Florida Gulf Coast edged past Stetson 64-63 on Friday night.

Eli Abaev had 11 points for Florida Gulf Coast (7-5, 2-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dakota Rivers added 10 points and four blocks, and Caleb Catto had seven rebounds.

Mahamadou Diawara had 16 points for the Hatters (4-9, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Rob Perry added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Chase Johnston had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam