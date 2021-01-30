Hornets bounce back, split two-game set with Pacers 108-105

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) has his shot blocked by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during the first half of an NBA basketba... Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) has his shot blocked by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks to shoot against Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball ga... Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks to shoot against Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon passes the ball in front of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game i... Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon passes the ball in front of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, drives against Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington during the first half of an NBA basketball game... Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, drives against Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga... Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward, center, passes out of a double-team by Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, left, and center Myles Turne... Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward, center, passes out of a double-team by Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, left, and center Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, left, drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cha... Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, left, drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. ... Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a 108-105 win over the Pacers on Friday night.

Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier. Rookie LaMelo Ball, who has been struggling, came alive with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Hornets won for the second time in eight games.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Myles Turner had 20 points

The Hornets shot 50.6% from the field and had a season-high 35 assists.

Washington was 7 of 8 from the field after being limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the teams' last meeting.

The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock.

The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five.

Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound.

TIP INS

Pacers: Doug McDermott had 11 points in 17 minutes after scoring 28 against the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Ball had the highlight of the game in the third quarter when he leaped to grab a missed layup by Graham and dunked hard over Sabonis. ... The Hornets shot a season-best 61% in the first half to build a 64-60 lead at break.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Have a day off before hosting the 76ers on Sunday night.

Hornets: Host the Bucks on Saturday night.

___

