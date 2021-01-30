Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wilson scores 21 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 76-75

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 10:35
Wilson scores 21 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 76-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dwight Wilson III had 21 points as Ohio edged past Buffalo 76-75 on Friday night.

Wilson made 8 of 10 shots, including a layup with 25.7 seconds left to cap the scoring. Ronaldo Segu’s 3-point attempt with less than a second left was off the mark.

Ben Roderick had 17 points for Ohio (10-6, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Jason Preston added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Lunden McDay had 10 points.

Jayvon Graves had 18 points and three blocks for the Bulls (6-6, 4-4). Josh Mballa added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jeenathan Williams also had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam