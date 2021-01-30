Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Charlotte holds on for 63-55 win over FIU in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 10:10
Charlotte holds on for 63-55 win over FIU in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Charlotte beat Florida International 63-55 in overtime on Friday night.

Young made all 11 of his free throws.

Young hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 49 with six seconds remaining in regulation. Milos Supica made a layup with 3:49 remaining in overtime to give Charlotte a lead they would not relinquish.

Marvin Cannon added eight points and 10 rebounds for for Charlotte (8-7, 4-3 Conference USA).

Cameron Corcoran had 15 points for the Panthers (8-9, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eric Lovett added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam