Defense shines as Longwood tops Presbyterian 49-45

By  Associated Press
2021/01/30 10:14
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — DeShaun Wade recorded 13 points as Longwood ended its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Presbyterian 49-45 on Friday night.

Heru Bligen added nine points for the Lancers (6-13, 5-8 Big South Conference), who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Juan Munoz, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lancers, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting.

Rayshon Harrison had 19 points for the Blue Hose (4-9, 2-7). Owen McCormack added 10 points and Brandon Younger had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-30 11:49 GMT+08:00

