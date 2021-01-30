Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Digital minister shares how Taiwan battles 'infodemic'

Taiwan deploys 'humor over rumor' tactic to counter disinformation about pandemic

  115
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/30 10:27
Digital Minister Audrey Tang. (Taiwan Cabinet photo)

Digital Minister Audrey Tang. (Taiwan Cabinet photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) on Saturday (Jan. 30) joined an online conference held by the Brookings Institution to share how the country has managed to combat disinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the virtual event, which focuses on the state of democracy in Asia, Tang discussed Taiwan's strategies to counter misinformation and disinformation campaigns with former U.S. security advisor Ryan Hass. She pointed out that nations are not only fighting an epidemic, but also an "infodemic."

Tang stressed the Taiwan government was able to limit fake news with its "fast, fair, and fun" response. She said the government has adopted a "humor over rumor" tactic to combat coronavirus misinformation with merry memes, which allow the public to laugh at nonfactual information.

To give an example, Tang mentioned there had previously been panic buying of toilet paper sparked by rumors that raw supplies were being exhausted to make face masks in May last year. She said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), rather than angrily condemning the behavior, posted a picture of him wiggling his bottom and said, "We only have one pair of buttocks each."

Tang remarked that Taiwanese have become their own "media persons" due to the universality of the internet and that it is important for them to develop skills to identify fake news. She added the government has placed a stronger emphasis on improving the public's media literacy.

Audrey Tang
disinformation
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
Digital Minister
Brookings Institution
rumors

RELATED ARTICLES

Year-end bonus for Taiwanese set to be 1.18 of monthly pay
Year-end bonus for Taiwanese set to be 1.18 of monthly pay
2021/01/29 17:23
Taiwan to ban eating on trains starting Feb. 1
Taiwan to ban eating on trains starting Feb. 1
2021/01/29 15:22
Taiwan in talks with Germany over chips, vaccines
Taiwan in talks with Germany over chips, vaccines
2021/01/29 15:15
Taiwan reports 4 COVID cases imported from South Africa, Philippines
Taiwan reports 4 COVID cases imported from South Africa, Philippines
2021/01/29 14:33
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
2021/01/29 12:24

Updated : 2021-01-30 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam